Bessbrook death of Aidan McCabe no longer being treated as murder

The death of a man in Bessbrook is no longer being treated as murder, police have said.

The news came after a post mortem into the death of a man in his 30s – named locally as Aidan McCabe from Camlough – whose body was discovered in a property in Acorn Hill in Bessbrook on Wednesday morning.

Six arrests had been made with police initially treating Mr McCabe’s death as murder.

All those people have since been released, though one woman was then re-arrested for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “Six people - including three women, one aged 39 and two aged 22, and three men aged 41, 43 and 52 - that were arrested yesterday by detectives investigating the death have been released unconditionally.

“The 39 year old woman was then re-arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. She has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

Aidan’s brother Kevin posted to Facebook: “Aidan was such a gent. He was so generous. Not once did I ever have an argument with him. He really will be missed and you seriously don’t know what’s around the corner and have your last conversation with someone! Love you brother.”