Bill mooted to alter NI defamation law

A bill aimed at reforming Northern Ireland’s libel laws could be tabled by ex-UUP leader Mike Nesbitt when the Stormont Assembly is restored.

The MLA for Strangford made the announcement as academics, journalists and lawyers gathered today at the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission office in Belfast.

The meeting was called by the Libel Reform Campaign, which lobbies to reform defamation law in the Province and Scotland.

Among those present was Mr Nesbitt, himself a former news journalist, who said if a new Executive fails to adopt recommendations arising from a Department of Finance report in 2016, including better protection in law for free speech and publishing things which are in the public interest, then he will attempt to change the law.