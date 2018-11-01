Bins torched in Larne’s Riverdale area

Police are appealing for witnesses after two recycling bins were torched in Larne at the weekend.

The criminal damage incident occurred at the car park to the rear of Riverdale between 9.30pm and 10.00pm on Saturday.

Larne PSNI stated: “As a result of this incident two council recycling bins which had been set on fire were destroyed.

“Should anyone have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area within this time frame, or have any information which may assist with the investigation, please contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 1418 of 27/10/18.

“Alternatively information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”