Birthday appeal for help in solving ex-BBC announcer’s murder: Did you spot bloody clothes?

The PSNI made the announcement tonight, saying that it applied to information which the charity “exclusively receives”.

Mr Kerr, a former TV and radio announcer for the BBC, was 68 and was reported to have suffered skull fractures in the fatal attack.

He was found in the suburban Birch Drive area on the south-western edge of Bangor.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw of the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team said: “Thursday, June 24, would have been Mike’s 70th birthday.

“This should have been a time for family celebrations, a time of great joy for Mike and his family.

“However the stark reality is the only place his family can visit Mike on his birthday is at his graveside.

“The callous actions of Mike’s killer or killers have made sure there are no more birthdays to celebrate; no more family gatherings.

“Michael, who was known as Mike, was murdered sometime between 2pm on Sunday 17th November 2019 when he was last seen, and the morning of Monday, 18th November when he failed to leave the house according to his normal routine.

“I still believe that answers to Mike’s murder lie within the community and I am appealing for the public’s help.

“Mike’s killers would have had bloodstained clothes and you may have noticed someone you know acting strangely.

“I am appealing to the public to help us remove whoever murdered Mike from their community by bringing any information they have to either the police or to Crimestoppers.

“I am releasing CCTV footage of two people who I believe may be able to assist me with my investigation.

“These two people can be seen on CCTV, walking along Birch Drive in the early hours of Monday 18th November at 4.41am.

“These two people may have seen something important or may have information that could help me with my enquiries. I would ask for these two people or anyone who knows who they are to contact police.

“Crimestoppers and the victim’s family are offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information the charity exclusively receives – either online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555 111 - that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Mike Kerr’s murder.

“If anyone has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, you can either contact police on 101 or online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“To stay anonymous or to be eligible for the reward, you must pass on information directly to the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or by using their simple and secure online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

“There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.