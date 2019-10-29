Black Audi stolen after Newtownabbey burglary

A black Audi A6 was stolen after a burglary in the Rogan Manor area of Newtownabbey last night (Monday).

The vehicle, registration NU13 XZF was taken, during the incident between 9pm and 10.45pm.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to call police on 101 quoting ref 268 of the 29.10.19.

PSNI Newtownabbey said; “There have been several reports lately of burglaries or attempted burglaries. With the dark cold nights it’s easier for those unsavoury types to skulk around looking for opportunities.

“Remember to lock your doors and windows - even if you are in the house. Turn outside lights on, turn inside lights on, have cameras or camera doorbells if you can.

“Most importantly, be alert. If you see anything suspicious report it. Know who your neighbours are. Check in on your elderly neighbours.”