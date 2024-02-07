Blake Newland: Funeral details released for tragic teenager who was was stabbed in Limavady

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A death notice on Funeral Times said the teenager died suddenly on February 2, 2024.

He is described as the ‘beloved son of Toni Newland and Simon McElwee’ and the ‘loving brother of Kyra and Priah’.

And also a ‘much loved grandson of Tony and Dorothy Newland, dear nephew of Arlene, Stacey and Kirsty’.

It adds that his funeral service will take place in his grandmother’s home on February 8 at 11am followed by interment in Enagh cemetery.

In a social media post Henry McElwee posts about the sadness of losing his grandson.

He says: ‘My Grandson Blake Newland

‘A life taken too soon. love Grandad Henry. Xxx you will always be in my heart as well as many others too, Your mummy toni and daddy simon and familes will all miss you so much. Rest in peace’.

Another message on social media from a friend says: ‘Can't believe it. Gutted with such a cruel thing to happen in not only my home town but to wee blake. Rest in peace wee man watch over your mammy Toni Newland Ur daddy Simon Mcelwee and your beautiful sisters and your wee granny dot’.

