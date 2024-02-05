Blake Newland: Man (29) arrested by detectives in murder probe released on bail to allow for further enquiries
A 29-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of 17-year-old Blake Newland in Limavady on Friday, 2nd February, has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
In a statement the PSNI say that a total of five males remain in police custody at this time.