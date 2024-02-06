Blake Newland: Two men charged with murder of teenager on February 2 and two 16-year-olds charged with grievous bodily harm with intent
Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of 17-year-old Blake Newland in Limavady on Friday, 2nd February, have charged two men.
The men charged with murder are aged 27-years and 29-years.
Detectives have also charged two 16-year-old boys with grievous bodily harm with intent.
All four are expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday 6th February).
As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
It is understood that a fifth man remains in police custody at this time.