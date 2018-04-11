Blaze at family home of missing Lisa Dorrian

The family home of missing Bangor woman Lisa Dorrian has been seriously damaged in a fire.

The blaze at their Newtownards home was started accidentally and the damage has been put at £40,000.

Fire damage at the family home of Lisa Dorrian. Lisa Dorrian (25) from Bangor disappeared after a party at a caravan park Ballyhalbert, Co. Down, in 2005. The family have campaigned since then to find her body. No one has ever been charged with her murder.''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye. 11th April 2018

The Dorrian family say they are “devastated” that their family home of 22 years has been “completely ruined” and that her last remaining possessions were destroyed, the BBC reported.

Ms Dorrian disappeared after a party at a caravan in Ballywalter in 2005. Police believe the 25-year-old shop assistant was murdered, but her body has never been found.

Several arrests have been made but no-one has been charged.

The family said the fire had been caused by a faulty light in the bathroom.

Lisa Dorrian

They said they had not only lost their own belongings in the fire but “every item of Lisa’s”.

“We do feel grateful that no-one was hurt or injured as we have been through enough as a family but we have thousands of pounds worth of damage and sadly no house insurance,” they added.

Friends have started a Go Fund Me page to help the family. Last year the family recorded a video message specifically addressed “to the person who was with Lisa at the moment she died”.