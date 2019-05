A blaze at Coast Road yesterday evening was started deliberately, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has stated.

The incident occcured at a derelict lorry at the shorefront at 7.41 pm.

A spokesperson for NIFRS said that two jets were needed to extinguish the flames.

Meanwhile, three gorse fires were reported near a treatment plant at The Woods in Larne.

The alarm was raised at 8.01 pm.

This Fire Service is also treating this incident as “deliberate”.