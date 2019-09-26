Blind N.I. person forced on to busy road as parked cars block footpath

A blind person in Northern Ireland was forced on to a busy road because the footpath they were on was blocked by parked cars.

The incident occurred in the Warran Park area of Lisburn on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in Lisburn. (Photo: P.S.N.I.)

The P.S.N.I. received a complaint about car parking in the area via social media.

"Please remember that pavements are for pedestrians," said the P.S.N.I.

"On the occasion reported a visually impaired person had to move out on to the road with their guide dog to manoeuvre around the parked vehicles.

"This would be the same for anyone pushing a pram or wheelchair users.

"Please do not block footpaths when parking your vehicle, there are numerous public car parks in Lisburn that could be used instead," added police.