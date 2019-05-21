Bloody Sunday relative: I’ll go to court to get Soldier F banners removed

Relatives of a man shot dead on Bloody Sunday say they are prepared to go to court to ensure the removal of banners pledging support for the former soldier facing prosecution for his murder.

A former Parachute Regiment lance corporal known as ‘Soldier F’ is to be charged with the murders of William McKinney and James Wray in Londonderry’s Bogside in January 1972.

Banners in support of ‘Soldier F’ have been erected at various locations across Northern Ireland since the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced there was enough evidence to charge him with the murders.

Mickey McKinney, whose brother William died on Bloody Sunday, says his family is extremely concerned at the appearance of the banners.

He added: “We see this as an orchestrated and determined campaign by people who either have no idea of the extent of Soldier F’s actions on Bloody Sunday, or by people who are simply indifferent to them, to interfere with the administration of justice. This is the continuation of failed political efforts to try to prevent soldiers being prosecuted and it should not be allowed to continue. It is sadly ironic that these banners are appearing in working class unionist areas, where the same battalion of the Parachute Regiment murdered two unarmed Protestants on the Shankill Road only months after Bloody Sunday.”

Fearghal Shiels, of Madden & Finucane Solicitors, which represents the McKinney family, added: “We have been instructed by Willie’s family to challenge the continuing erection of banners which on the information currently available to us appears to be unlawful.

“We will not hesitate to take the appropriate court proceedings, if required, to do so.”