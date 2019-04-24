Body discovered in search for missing N.I. man

Police searching for missing Northern Ireland man, Donal McGoldrick, have discovered a body.

Mr. McGoldrick, 35, went missing several days ago.

The body was discovered in the Colin Glen area of Belfast on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the P.S.N.I. said they were not treating the death of the person whose body was discovered as suspicious.

"Police searching for missing person 35 year old Donal McGoldrick have recovered a body at the Colin Glen area of west Belfast.

"A post mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death, however, it is not being treated as suspicious at this time."