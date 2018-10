The PSNI has launched an investigation after a dead body was discovered on a beach in Northern Ireland.

It has been reported that a member of the public made the discovery on a beach in Newcastle Co. Down shortly before 5am on Thursday.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: "Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man's body on the beach in Newcastle.

"The body was found by a member of the public shortly before 5am."

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.