Body discovered on NI beach - What we know so far

The body of a man was discovered on a beach in Northern Ireland on Thursday morning - here's what we know so far.

Where was the body discovered?

The PSNI said the body of a man was discovered on a beach in Newcastle, Co. Down shortly before 5:00am on Thursday.

Do we know any details about the deceased?

No.

Who made the discovery?

A member of the public out walking their dog.

What's happening at the scene?

A section of the promenade in Newcastle has been sealed off by police as they conduct an investigation?

Has there been any reaction to the news?

Yes. SDLP MLA Colin McGrath told The Belfast Telegraph: "My sympathies go out to the family of the individual, as well as the locals who found the body this morning.

"The local community are in shock this morning, but I have no doubt they will rally together to support one another at this time.

"I would encourage anyone who may have information to contact the PSNI."

Has the PSNI issued a statement?

Yes. A PSNI spokeswoman said: "Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man's body on the beach in Newcastle. "The body was found by a member of the public shortly before 5am."