Body found in Nora Quoirin search

A body has been found in the hunt for missing Nora Quoirin in the Malaysian jungle.

State Police chief Mohammed Yusop said: "I can confirm a body has been found in the Betembum mountains. It is not in an accessible place".

A spokesman for the Lucie Blackman Trust which is handling media enquiries for the family of missing teenager Nora Quoirin said he is aware of reports that a body has been found in the search, adding that they are urgently seeking clarification.

The discovery was made on the tenth day of an intensive search of the jungle surrounding the eco-resort where she was on holiday.

