Body of man discovered in N.I. - five arrested on suspicion of murder

The P.S.N.I. has arrested five people on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found in Bessbrook on Wednesday morning.

The dead man was found inside a property in the Acorn Hill area of Bessbrook.

The body of the man was discovered on Wednesday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan appealed to anyone with information to contact the police immediately.

“Police received a report shortly after 10.15am this morning," said D.C.I. Eamonn Corrigan.

"A post mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death. Five people, two males aged 41 and 43, and three females, two aged 22 and one aged 39, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody."

D.C.I. Corrigan added: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Acorn Hill last night or early this morning and who witnessed anything or anyone with any information that can assist with my investigation to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 346 13/03/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”