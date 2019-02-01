Body of murdered community worker Ian Ogle returns home

The body of murdered Belfast community worker Ian Ogle, who police say was stabbed 11 times by a group of men on Sunday evening, has been returned to his home in Cluan Place in the east of the city.

The 45-year-old father-of-two died after the attack as he prayed with a pastor.

The body of murdered man Ian Ogle arrives back at his home in Cluan Place. Photo: Pacemaker Press

More than 1,000 people attended a vigil in his memory on Wednesday, bringing the busy Albertbridge Road to a standstill.

Those attending heard a plea for answers and justice for the Ogle family, but no revenge.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy confirmed during a press conference on Thursday that one line of inquiry was that members of the East Belfast UVF were responsible.

He said that Mr Ogle was stabbed 11 times in the back, just before 9.30pm by a group of at least five men.

