Body of woman with severe injuries discovered in Co. Louth

The body of a woman with severe injuries has been discovered in Co. Louth.

It is believed the woman was the victim of an extremely violent attack and sustained severe injuries.

The woman's body was discovered in a house in Ardee, Co. Louth.

The dead woman was found at a house in Ardee which is approximately 20 miles away from the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The discovery was made by Gardaí shortly after 11.30am on Tuesday.

The house has been sealed off and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Investigating Gardaí have also requested assistance from the Garda Technical Bureau.

No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.