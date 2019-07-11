Bomb scare at scene of contentious N.I. bonfire - Jamie Bryson receives 'death threat'

A Belfast City Council leisure centre had to be evacuated on Thursday evening after police received reports that a device had been left in the area.

"Police carried out a search after information was received that suggested a suspicious object may have been left in the area. Nothing was found," confirmed the P.S.N.I.

It is also believed that the P.S.N.I. informed loyalist blogger, Jamie Bryson, that a threat against his life had been made by an individual or individuals claiming to be republicans.

The Avoniel Leisure Centre has been at the centre of contentious 11th night bonfire.

Belfast City Council had intended to move in and dismantle the bonfire but backed down on Thursday afternoon.