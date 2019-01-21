Bomb scare in N.I. housing estate - vehicle hijacked as masked men place object inside

The P.S.N.I. is currently at the scene of a security alert in Londonderry.

The security alert is in the Circular Road area of the Creggan housing estate.

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in Derry.

The incident comes less than 48 hours after a suspected car bomb exploded outside the Londonderry courthouse on Saturday evening.

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said police were alerted to the incident after they received reports of a vehicle being hijacked by three masked men on Monday morning.

"The operation follows the report of a vehicle hijacking in the area, just before 11:30am.



"A white Transit van was reportedly hijacked by three masked men who threw an object in the back of it before abandoning it.



"We are now putting in place cordons in the area, and we anticipate significant disruption to the local community while we work to the make the scene safe.



"We understand the effect this will have on the local community, but we will not take any chances when it comes to keeping people safe.



"There are no further details at this time."