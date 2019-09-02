Bomb squad tasked to N.I. school

Ammunition technical officers attended college premises in Northern Ireland on to assist with the safe disposal of a substance.

The incident occurred in Glengormley at college premises near Hightown Road.

An image from the scene.

Detailing the operation, a P.S.N.I. spokesperson said: “Police and A.T.O. attended college premises at Hightown Road in Glengormley on Monday, September 2 to assist with the safe disposal of a substance which had been stored in a laboratory at the college.

“The substance was examined, deemed not dangerous, then removed.”

There are no further details.