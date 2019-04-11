‘Border Fox’ Dessie O’Hare jailed in Dublin

The former INLA man who was known as the ‘Border Fox’ has been jailed in Dublin.

Dessie O’Hare, 62, was sentenced to seven years when he appeared before the Special Criminal Court in Dublin on Thursday, RTE has reported.

O’Hare, from Slate Rock Road, Newtownhamilton, Co Armagh, had admitted assaulting John Roche in Saggart, Co Dublin in June, 2015.

He also pleaded guilty to the false imprisonment of Martin Byrne at Rathcoole and Saggart on the same date.

In 1988, O’Hare was sentenced to 40 years imprisonment for falsely imprisoning and assaulting Dublin dentist Dr John O’Grady, causing him grievous bodily harm, but was released under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement in 2006.