Boris Johnson ‘doesn’t understand NI’ says Lady Sylvia Hermon

Boris Johnson has been warned his new Brexit proposals prove he “does not understand Northern Ireland”.

Independent MP Lady Hermon (North Down) accused the prime minister of “dancing to the tune” of the government’s DUP allies while forgetting the majority in Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU.

She also warned people in Northern Ireland are “extremely concerned” about the risk of introducing two borders.

But there was better news for the PM as eurosceptic Tories offered warm words in the Commons to the latest proposals sent to the EU.

Mr Johnson’s offer would see Northern Ireland remain tied to EU single market rules for trade in goods while leaving the customs union with the rest of the UK.

Nationalists in Northern Ireland have expressed anger over a proposal requiring the suspended Stormont Assembly to approve the new arrangements, with a vote every four years.

Speaking in the Commons, Lady Hermon said: “The prime minister’s proposals prove quite clearly that he does not understand Northern Ireland.

“While the prime minister is perfectly happy, it seems, to dance to the tune of his friends in the Democratic Unionist Party, he forgets or chooses to ignore the fact that the DUP does not represent the majority of people in Northern Ireland.

“The majority of people in Northern Ireland will be extremely concerned by the proposals that he has tabled yesterday, which introduce two borders in Northern Ireland.”