Boris Johnson wants and end to veteran prosecutions following ‘tragic’ case of Dennis Hutchings

Dennis Hutchings at Belfast Crown Court earlier this month. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The prime minister was speaking days after the death of veteran Dennis Hutchings while he was in Belfast to face a charge of attempted murder over a fatal shooting incident almost 50 years ago.

He pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in Co Tyrone in 1974.

The 80-year-old former soldier, who had underlying health conditions, died on Monday after contracting Covid-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson joins schoolchildren as they plant seeds for trees during a visit to Crumlin Intergrated primary school in Co Antrim.

His solicitor Philip Barden said he hopes the government will now enact a statute of limitations on Troubles prosecutions in Northern Ireland, and said this should be known as Dennis’ Law.

Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service has defended its decision to prosecute Mr Hutchings, saying it was taken after an impartial and independent application of the test for prosecution.

In July, the government announced plans for a statute of limitations that would end all prosecutions for Troubles incidents up to April 1998.

The proposals, which would stop prosecutions of both veterans and former terrorists for Troubles offences, has been widely opposed by victims groups and political parties.

Speaking during a visit to a school in Co Antrim during a one-day visit to Northern Ireland, Mr Johnson described “the case of Dennis Hutchings” as “really tragic”.

“I felt very, very sad for him and for all his family because this is the issue that we have been trying to address,” he said.

“Now, this particular case started before this government came in, so no matter what we did we wouldn’t have been able to stop that one.

“But to bring an end to the endless cycle by which people are being brought to court with no new evidence for things that have been tried and heard many, many years ago.