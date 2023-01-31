Botanic Gardens remains closed this morning as investigation into stabbing continues

This morning the PSNI confirm that Botanic Gardens in south Belfast is currently closed as police continue to investigate a report of a stabbing yesterday, where an 18-year-old man received stab wounds.

They ask the public to please avoid the area.

Yesterday it emerged that a teenage victim (18-year-old) had been “stabbed in each thigh and groin area” in Botanic Gardens.

He was taken to hospital, and was said to be in a stable condition.

The suspect is described as being in his early 20s and approximately 5ft 8 inches in height.

Sinn Féin councillor John Gormley has appealed to the public to assist a police investigation into the stabbing of a young man in Botanic Gardens.

“A young man was violently attacked in Botanic Gardens today,” he said.

The Green house in Botanic Gardens.

"He was stabbed a number of times during the attack and had to be taken to hospital in the city.

“This vicious attack in a public park right in the heart of south Belfast is totally unacceptable and has shocked the local community.

“I urge anyone with any information which might assist the police in bringing the perpetrator to justice to contact the police immediately.”

SDLP Botanic Councillor Gary McKeown also has condemned the stabbing in Botanic Gardens.

“There is no place for violent crime like this in our community,” he said.

"Botanic Gardens is used by dog walkers, commuters on bikes and families, and there’s a primary school right beside it, so a crime like this happening in broad daylight is sickening and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

"An incident like this will cause serious concern to the thousands of people who use the park on a daily basis, and to the wider community around Stranmillis and the Holylands.

“I have been talking to the police and know a major operation was mounted following this incident, so would urge anyone with any information to please come forward.