Boy, 12, due in court charged with riotous behaviour

A 12-year-old boy is due to appear in court next month on charges relating to serious public disorder in Londonderry last night during which police were attacked with petrol bombs.

"Police investigating disorder in the Moss Park area of Londonderry on Thursday 23rd May have charged a 12-year -old boy with possessing articles with intent to damage property and riotous behaviour. He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 18th June," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS."



The spokesperson added that two 16-year-old boys arrested in connection with the disorder have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.