Boy (14) arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon close to a school

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested close to a school after reports of someone carrying a knife this morning.

The PSNI searched the Craigavon area with air support and it is understood the teenager was arrested close to Lismore Comprehensive School.

A section of the M2 has been closed as a result.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “A 14 year old male has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon following an incident at the Brownlow Road area of Craigavon this morning (Tuesday 15th January).”

Lismore Comprehensive said on social media this morning: “ Safeguarding Concern: We would like to advise and assure Parents and Guardians that following a safeguarding concern this morning that all steps and procedures have ben taken to safeguard students.

“Students are following normal timetable. Please disregard all unofficial social media posts apart from our own Official Lismore Facebook Page.”