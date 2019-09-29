Boy (15) treated in hospital after assault

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was attacked in Cavehill Country Park in north Belfast earlier this week.

The teenager and some friends were walking in the area on Saturday, September 21 when fireworks were thrown at them by a group of youths.

The group then set upon the victim, kicking him several times and pouring a drink over him before making off.

The teenager received head and facial injuries and was treated in hospital.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault or who could help identify those involved. Witnesses are urged to call 101, quoting reference 1883 21/09/19.