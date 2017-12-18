Boy, 16, in intensive care following assault

A 16-year-old boy was in a stable condition in intensive care last night following an assault on Saturday evening in Londonderry.

A 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are due in court today over the incident, the PSNI has said.

Police said on Sunday the boy’s injuries were “not thought to be life-threatening at this time.” The boy suffered “a number of facial and head injuries,” police said.

A PSNI spokesperson said police were called to the report of an assault in the Violet Street area at 7pm on Saturday.

Two males, aged 17 and 23, have both been charged with occasioning actual bodily harm following the incident and are due in court in Londonderry today (Monday).