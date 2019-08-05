Boy discovers gun on NI beach

Police were alerted after a boy found a gun on a beach in Co Down at the weekend.

The weapon, believed to be a revolver, was found at the St John’s Point area of Killough on shortly before 8pm on Sunday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The weapon, which was in a very poor condition, has been removed for examination.”

It comes just days after a boy found a gun in Lisburn. The discovery was made around 6.30pm last Thursday in Gregg Street, which is just a short walk from the headquarters of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council