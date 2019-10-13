Boy left traumatised after his dad is shot in both legs

A young boy who had to run to get help after his father was shot in both ankles in a “horrific” paramilitary-style attack in west Belfast has been left traumatised by the incident, police said.

The shooting occurred at a house in the Brooke Drive area at around 10:40pm on Saturday when three masked men forced their way into the property and shot the male occupant – a man aged in his 40s.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to his injuries.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan described the incident as “a brutal attack.”

“This boy was placed in a reprehensible situation and has been left traumatised by the vicious and merciless actions of these thugs who hide behind masks. This is nothing short of emotional and psychological abuse of a child,” she said.

Detectives are working to establish a motive for the shooting and have appealed for witnesses to call them.