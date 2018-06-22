‘Boy racer’ fails to have jail term for fatal Co Antrim collision reduced

A so-called ‘boy racer’ who caused the death of his cousin and another man in a three-car crash has failed in a legal bid to have his jail term reduced.

The Court of Appeal dismissed the challenge brought by Shane Kinney over his nine-year sentence – half to be spent behind bars – for the fatal collision on the outskirts of Ballycastle, Co Antrim.

Rejecting the challenge, the Lord Chief Justice said the consequences of the 23-year-old’s “madness” back in April 2015 had been “horrendous”.

But Sir Declan Morgan also stressed all the grief could have been prevented, and called on society to send out a message to those most prone to speeding on the roads.

He said: “There is a responsibility on all of us, whether we are parents or friends, teachers, other people in authority, to make it clear that conduct of this kind is completely unacceptable and that particularly applies in relation to young men who seem to be susceptible to this type of behaviour.

“People engaging in this type of aggressive driving on the open road are not just a danger to themselves but as this case shows they are a danger to all of us and the sooner that that notion is embedded in the psyche of the people of Northern Ireland, and in particular the young men of Northern Ireland, the better for all of us.”

Kinney, from Drones Road in Armoy, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily injury to two female passengers.

The three-vehicle crash on the Cushendall Road claimed the lives of Kinney’s cousin Robin Wilson, 26, and another motorist, 19-year-old Johnny Black.

Seven other passengers were also injured.

Kinney admitted he had been racing Mr Wilson before the collision.

Seeking to appeal the sentence imposed, his lawyers argued that attention should be paid to the circumstances when the crash actually occurred.

Ronan Lavery QC contended: “It doesn’t look as if he was racing at the time of the collision.”

However, Sir Declan, sitting with Lord Justice Stephens and Mr Justice McAlinden, ruled that the facts of the case established the most serious culpability.

Refusing leave to appeal, he described the discount given for Kinney’s admissions as “generous”

The Lord Chief Justice also stated: “The consequences of the madness upon which this applicant was engaged in the early hours of April 6, 2015 at Cushendall Road, Ballycastle, have been horrendous.

“Two young men are dead, their families are burdened with enduring grief and have to deal with how this could have happened to their young boys.

“Two ladies have had to undergo extensive hospital treatment and surgery and cope with the outcomes.”

He added: “And the awful thing is that all of this was preventable, it did not need to happen, but we cannot turn the clock back and this applicant as a result has to face up to his responsibilities.”