Bradley Welsh shooting: Trainspotting 2 star killed in Edinburgh West End shooting

Former boxer and Trainspotting T2 actor Bradley Welsh has died after being shot near his home in Edinburgh’s West End.

Up to a dozen armed officers were sent to Chester Street about 8pm where they found a seriously injured man in the street.

Flowers have been left at the scene

The man, who died at the scene, is understood to be 42-year-old Mr Welsh.

The former Hibs casual turned charity worker played gangland kingpin Doyle in the film and was friends with author Irvine Welsh.

Bradley Welsh pictured here in a promotional shoot for the Trainspotting T2 movie. Picture: Greg Macvean

A Police Scotland statement said: “On arrival of emergency services, a man was found seriously injured in the street and sadly passed away at the scene.

“His death is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are continuing.

“Officers will continue to provide a high-visibility presence in the area to engage with the public, offer reassurance and gather information that can assist with this investigation.

“Anyone who believes they have any relevant information should contact police immediately.”

Officers in attendance on Chester Street in the West End following a suspected shooting. Picture: Alasdair Morton

Mr Welsh is a past British ABA Lightweight boxing champion.

He has run charity projects in the city to help young people stay fit and out of trouble through his Holyrood Boxing Gym.

Mr Welsh is also involved with Edinburgh charity Helping Hands.