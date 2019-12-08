Brazen ATM theft suspect due in court on Monday

Detectives investigating the theft of a double ATM machine from a Tesco store in Antrim town centre have charged a 26-year-old man with conspiracy to steal.

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday morning at Castle Way, close to the PSNI station.

Officers recovered the cash machines a few miles away in the Birch Hill Road area around 30 minutes later.

A digger on fire was also recovered at the scene of the theft.

The man detained by police is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, December 9.