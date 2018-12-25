Brazilian man living in Portadown area due in court on Boxing Day over £200k cocaine haul

A Portadown man will appear in court tomorrow over drugs worth more than £200,000 that were seized at Belfast City Airport.

Valdire Medeiros Da Silva, 47, a Brazilian national living in Northern Ireland was charged with the importation of a class A drug, possession and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He will appear before Belfast Magistrates on Wednesday 26 December.

The 4kg haul of cocaine was found concealed in a suitcase after a passenger was stopped arriving on a flight from Brazil via London Heathrow on Sunday December 23.

John Oldham, Assistant Director, Border Force North, said: “This is just one example of the crucial work that Border Force officers do every day to help keep the UK safe. Detections of dangerous Class A drugs such as this are testament to their dedication and expertise.

“Illegal drugs have a significant impact on our society, being the root cause behind countless burglaries, thefts and robberies. They are also used as a commodity by organised criminals linked to violence and exploitation of the vulnerable.”

Mr Oldham added: “Working with our colleagues at the National Crime Agency (NCA) we are determined to do all we can to stop drug traffickers. Those convicted of drug importation offences face considerable prison sentences.”

After the seizure by Border Force, the investigation has been passed to the NCA.

Border Force ask anyone with information about activity they suspect may be linked to smuggling to go to https://www.gov.uk/report-smuggling or to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.