Breached Restraining Order with letter to ex-partner

A prisoner who breached a Restraining Order by sending a letter to his former partner has been jailed for two months.

Robert Davies (46), with an address at Glenkeen Drive in Greenisland, had his case dealt with at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday.

He appeared at the court via video link from Magilligan Prison.

A prosecutor said a woman received, through her front door, a hand-posted letter from her ex-partner Davies.

The defendant admitted writing the letter and said it was sent to apologise and was delivered by a family member.

Details of what Davies is in jail for were not mentioned in the court.

Defence barrister Eoghan Devlin told the court his client’s release date is under review from parole commissioners.

Mr Devlin said the letter was “overwhelmingly about regret” and also indicated the effect his crime had on him.

“There are no threats or anything, the breach is simply the letter,” said Mr Devlin.

Giving the defendant a two months sentence, District Judge Peter King said Davies should have known how the letter “was going to be received”