Break-in accused was ‘drinking bottle of cooking oil’

A man accused of breaking into a north Belfast house with a knife was detained at the scene drinking cooking oil, a court heard on Tuesday.

Sean McQuillan allegedly confronted two people at the communal property on Cavehill Road in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 24-year-old’s lawyer said he has no memory of the incident due to his level of intoxication.

McQuillan, of Oldpark Avenue in the city, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on a charge of aggravated burglary with intent to steal.

Opposing bail, a police officer claimed he was found at the house with items belonging to those living there.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Toner argued that it was a less serious incident than initially feared.

He told the court any knife found on his client had not been brought into the house, but was taken from the kitchen area.

Mr Toner added that McQuillan was discovered inside, drinking a bottle of cooking oil in a drunken state.

The defendant has no recollection of what happened, according to his lawyer.

Granting bail, District Judge Fiona Bagnall imposed a curfew, electronic tagging and alcohol ban.

She also ordered McQuillan to keep away from the Cavehill Road area.

He is due back in court again in July.