Breaking: Bomb alert at Foyleside shopping centre Londonderry

Police in Londonderry are dealing with a major security alert at the Foyleside Shopping Centre in Londonderry.

By Mark Rainey
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 1:34 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 2:13 pm

The centre is being evacuated and there are reports of traffic disruption in the area.

In a Twitter message, Derry City and Strabane PSNI said: “Police are currently in attendance following the report of a bomb being placed in Foyleside Shopping Centre, Derry/Londonderry this afternoon (Tuesday 1st February).

“Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area and there are no further details at this stage.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

PSNI officer

Also on Twitter, DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: “I’ve received an update from the PSNI regarding an ongoing security alert at Foyleside Shopping Centre.

“The centre is currently being evacuated. No further information at this stage.”

Security alert at the Foyleside shopping centre in Londonderry on Tuesday. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/Press Eye