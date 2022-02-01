Breaking: Bomb alert at Foyleside shopping centre Londonderry
Police in Londonderry are dealing with a major security alert at the Foyleside Shopping Centre in Londonderry.
The centre is being evacuated and there are reports of traffic disruption in the area.
In a Twitter message, Derry City and Strabane PSNI said: “Police are currently in attendance following the report of a bomb being placed in Foyleside Shopping Centre, Derry/Londonderry this afternoon (Tuesday 1st February).
“Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area and there are no further details at this stage.”
Also on Twitter, DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: “I’ve received an update from the PSNI regarding an ongoing security alert at Foyleside Shopping Centre.
“The centre is currently being evacuated. No further information at this stage.”