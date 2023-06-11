Breaking news: Police searching for Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell say that they have found human remains

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team said the had today, Sunday June 11th, launched a murder inquiry following the discovery of suspected human remains in Ballymena. Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: “Sadly today detectives have recovered suspected human remains in Ballymena, and while there has been no formal identification, we have now launched a murder enquiry into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell, who was a high risk missing person.

“Earlier this week we launched a criminal investigation into Chloe’s disappearance. Tragically, we now have reason to believe that Chloe was murdered. “Our thoughts this evening are very much with Chloe’s family and we have specialist officers providing them with support at this heart-breaking time. I would like to thank the community in Ballymena and the Search and Rescue teams for their help in trying to find Chloe. Two men, aged 26 and 34, remain in police custody helping police with their enquiries. Further details will follow in due course.”

Ian Paisley, the MP for North Antrim, said: “I am deeply saddened and disturbed like most of my constituents to learn tonight that the police are now involved in a murder investigation into Chloe Mitchell’s disappearance. This is heartbreaking news for Chloe’s family and friends and will shadow the town of Ballymena with sadness. I understand the police will be giving a detailed press conference in the morning.”

TUV leader Jim Allister MLA said: “Tonight’s sad news in Ballymena will evoke great sympathy and support for the Mitchell family on their tragic loss. The emergency services and volunteer search and rescue participants, along with many locals from the community, rallied round with great fortitude, but now all must face this sad news. I trust no effort will be spared in bringing to justice and account all who are culpable in this matter.”

Police said anyone with information is asked to call detectives on 101 and quote reference number 2262 of 05/06/23. Alternatively, you can submit information and/or upload videos, images and dash cam footage onto the Major Incident Public Portal on https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S09-PO1 You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers.uk.org.

Chloe Mitchell, 21, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre