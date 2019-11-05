BREAKING UK NEWS | Teenage nursery worker arrested on suspicion of sexual assault involving multiple children

A nursery worker has been arrested on suspicion of sex offences at a children's nursery, police have revealed .

The male teenager was held after allegations of sexual assault were made at Jack and Jill's Childcare in Torquay, Devon, in July this year.

The male teenager was arrested in July.

Devon and Cornwall Police immediately launched an inquiry with the suspect being arrested and released under police investigation while inquiries continue.

Bail conditions exclude the teenager from the immediate vicinity of the nursery and police said he had since left the Devon and Cornwall force area.

Detectives have contacted over 100 families whose children would have attended the nursery during the investigation period. It is understood around dozen families may have been directly affected.

After the inquiry was launched, police uncovered "a number of concerns around safeguarding matters" and on October 24 Ofsted suspended the nursery's licence.