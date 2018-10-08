Brexit branded a ‘dog’s dinner’ in Parliament posters

Posters proclaiming Brexit is a “dog’s dinner” and a “cock-up” have been paraded around Parliament.

The People’s Vote campaign launched the new posters to highlight the mess politicians have made of Brexit and rally support for demanding a vote on the final deal.

Politicians made promises that could never be delivered and then quit and left everybody else to clear up after them, said For Our Future’s Sake co-founder Amanda Chetwynd-Cowieson.

She said: “The gap between the Brexit promised two years and the mess being delivered on our doorsteps is getting bigger by the day.

“The Brexit elite like Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson are motivated more by the ambitious pursuit of their political careers than by Britain’s future or the national interest.

“The consequence is a Brexit-at-any-cost - like that favoured by Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson - a Theresa May deal where we still obey EU rules but have no say in how they’re made, or a blindfold Brexit where we don’t know the real costs until after we’ve left.”

The posters will be displayed at 30 sites across the country, including Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Paisley and Stoke-on-Trent.

The first wave of poster sites - in highly visible locations in major UK cities - reflect the widespread demand for a People’s Vote from people across the country, angry at the Brexit elite who seem unable to sort out the situation.

The campaign will reach into areas of the country which voted Leave but have now changed their mind, including Mr Johnson’s own constituency of Uxbridge & Ruislip South.

Anger over the confusion meant growing support for another vote, Ms Chetwynd-Cowieson said, with tens of thousands expected to take part in the People’s Vote March for the Future on Saturday October 20.

“It is still students and young people who will pay the price for the disaster that leaving the EU is becoming,” she said.

“Thousands of people will march on London later this month demanding a People’s Vote.

“Only we can sort out this Brexit mess.”

More than 100,000 people marched through London in June demanding a People’s Vote and the march and rally in October is expected to be even bigger, with more than 100 coaches from across the country already booked.

More than two dozen celebrities and household names paying to sponsor coaches from their hometowns including veteran Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart, England footballer Jamie Carragher and Hollywood actress Natascha McElhone,