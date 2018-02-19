Bricks thrown through windows in ‘blatant and dangerous attack’

Police officers investigating an attack on a property in the Manor Park area of Lisburn have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

At around 1.30am on Monday, February 19 two bricks were thrown through windows of the property in what police have described as “a blatant and dangerous attack.”

A post on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page said it was “due to pure luck” that no one was injured during the incident.

Officers investigating the criminal damage have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

“Did you see or hear anything or anyone suspicious? Do you have any information that could assist in the investigation and help to bring to account those involved in this crime against your community? Please contact Lisburn Police Station with any information you can provide on the Police non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 57 of 19/02/18,” the post said.