Bringing UK to a ‘standstill’ considered by military veterans

Bringing the UK to a “standstill” is one option being considered in protest at the prosecution of former soldiers over Troubles-era deaths, a rally in Belfast has heard.

Around 200 military veterans and supporters gathered at the city hall on Saturday to call for an end to what they have branded “a witch hunt”.

The ‘Paras Fight Back’ rally was organised after the PPS announced that a former paratrooper – identified only as Solider F – will stand trial accused of murdering two men in 1972 on what became known as Bloody Sunday.

The prosecution follows a number of other cases where elderly veterans have been taken to court over fatal shootings, including Dennis Hutchings who is due to be tried over the death of John Pat Cunningham near Benburb in 1974.

Mr Hutchings, 77, who has denied charges of attempted murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, addressed the Belfast rally via a phone link.

He said: “Eventually our politicians are going to have to listen because if they won’t we will bring this country to a standstill.”

A group representing a number of people shot dead by soldiers in the Ballymurphy area of Belfast in August 1971 held a counterdemonstration.

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson attended the veterans’ rally, along with East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson, and afterwards told the News Letter he recognised the their sense of “anger and frustration” at the way the government has responded to “this witch hunt against our armed forces”.

Sir Jeffrey said: “We endorse the view that greater legal protection needs to be afforded to those who put themselves on the front line to protect the entire community in Northern Ireland, and we will continue to pursue these matters at Westminster.”

It is understood that representatives of the various veterans’ organisations are meeting this week to discuss the next stage of their campaign.