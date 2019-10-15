Broke glass in door of presbyterian church

A 54-year-old man who threw a brick and broke a pane of glass in the door of a church has been given a further chance to comply with conditions set down by a judge.

And he was warned last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court if the conditions were not met he would be going to prison.

At a previous hearing Earl Thomas Mahood, Oakdene Park, Bleary, admitted criminal damage at First Lurgan Presbyterian Church on December 12 last year.

The court heard that police received a report of criminal damage at the church after a brick was thrown at the front door, breaking a pane of glass.

CCTV showed the incident taking place at 2am and the defendant causing the damage.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told Mahood she was giving him a list of things he was going to have to do.

She said he would have to find a place to live and the defendant said he was living at Oakdene Park in Bleary.

He was to register with a GP and seek help and sign up with a benefits agency.

Judge Kelly deferred sentencing in the case until last Friday’s court. A barrister representing Mahood said at last week’s sitting that his mother had passed away three days after the last court appearance.

He added that he had a good relationship with her, it had an impact on his mental health and he had been grieving. The lawyer asked the court to give his client some time to sign up with his GP and the benefits agency.

Judge Kelly deferred sentencing until November 8. She warned Mahood if he had not complied with the terms by then he would be going to prison.