Bronze statues stolen for second time

A pair of ornate bronze statues have been stolen from Downpatrick Racecourse — for the second time.

Police say the statues, which sat atop two stone pillars at the entrance to the course, were stolen “sometime between 3.30pm on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday”.

Richard Lyttle, manager at Downpatrick Racecourse, told the News Letter this is the second time the statues have been stolen.

“They have actually been stolen before but they found their way back to us,” he said.

“It was many, many years ago but the last time they ended up in France before they were returned. We have a newspaper clipping from the time.”

He added: “They were actually cemented into the stone cylinders and they were quite high up, so this would have taken at least some degree of planning.”

He added: “We hope they can be returned home for a the second time so I would ask anyone who might come across them to pass the information on to the police.”

Downpatrick Racecourse is the oldest anywhere in Ireland, with the first recorded meeting taking place in 1685.