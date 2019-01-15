Brother and sister to stand trial over fraud on mother’s will

A brother and sister are to stand trial accused of fraud offences in relation to their mother’s will.

David Malcolm Lauro, 50, of Hollybrook Grove, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, and his 43-year-old sister Elaine Alison Diane Lauro, of Lough Moss Park, Carryduff, Co Down, appeared at Craigavon Crown Court.

The pair pleaded not guilty to a charge of fraud by false representation.

The charge states that on February 28, 2016, the pair “made a representation to their siblings which they knew was untrue or misleading, namely that their mother Anna Lauro had signed an original will dated December 27, 2015” in contravention of the Fraud Act 2006.

Elaine Lauro further denied a separate offence of using a false instrument with intent under the Forgery and Counterfeiting Act.

The charge states that on February 25, 2016, she allegedly presented a cheque “which she knew to be false ... with the intention of inducing Santander to accept it as genuine ... to make a payment of £167,000 to her’’.

Judge Donna McColgan QC listed the case for trial on March 11.

A defence barrister said a handwriting expert was being engaged in the case for the defendants.

Judge McColgan refused a legal aid application made on behalf of David Lauro, a jeweller by profession. A previous application had also been refused in the magistrates’ court.

The judge added the legal aid application could be moved on the morning of the trial, but warned that if she was the trial judge, she could refuse it again.

A legal aid application on behalf of Elaine Lauro was adjourned until next month when the case is reviewed.