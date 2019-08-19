Brothers ‘attacked man in retaliation for previous altercation’

A man allegedly carried out an attack armed with a knuckle duster before his brother drove over the victim’s leg, the High Court has heard.

Prosecutors claimed Simon Coyle, 26, launched the initial assault on a man at a house in Londonderry.

His 32-year-old brother, James Coyle, is then accused of getting into a van and knocking the injured party down as part of suspected retaliation for an earlier encounter.

Further details emerged as Simon Coyle, of De Glin Park in Claudy, was granted bail.

He faces a charge of aggravated burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm over the family-related incident in the early hours of May 26.

The two brothers arrived at the house where relatives live following a previous altercation, the court was told.

Simon Coyle was allegedly carrying a silver object, described as either a knuckle duster or a spanner.

It was claimed that he grabbed and punched a man at the property before they ended up outside.

According to prosecution counsel the defendant had been under the impression his brother was threatened with weapons during the earlier altercation.

Mr Justice Horner was told that when the initial assault stopped James Coyle, of Irwin Crescent in Claudy, allegedly drove over the man, spinning the vehicle’s tyres while it was on his leg.

“That man remains in hospital, and the prognosis for his leg remains unclear,” the barrister said.

He added that police believe the brothers went to the house in an act of retaliation.

With James Coyle already on bail, defence counsel Sean Doherty argued that Simon Coyle should also be released to ensure consistency.

The application was opposed amid concerns the pair could attempt to flee across the border.

But granting bail to Simon Coyle, Mr Justice Horner ordered him to surrender his passport and remain in the jurisdiction.

He also barred the defendant from entering areas of Claudy as part of a prohibition on contacting his co-accused brother.