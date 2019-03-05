Brothers charged with theft from games arcade

Two brothers allegedly used a skimming device as part of a cash raid on a games arcade, a court has heard.

Lithuanian nationals Aivaras and Darius Brazas are accused of stealing £1,150 from premises targeted last month.

The pair, both with addresses in Newry, were arrested by police investigating suspected incidents in the Belfast area.

Aivaras Brazas, 26, of Toragh Park, and 36-year-old Darius, from Dominic Street, each face two counts of going equipped for theft.

They are alleged to have had a skimming device for use in burglary or theft on February 4 and 5.

A third charge against both men involves stealing the cash belong to a Twilight Zone arcade.

No further details of the incidents were disclosed at their first appearance before Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

It was confirmed that Darius Brazas is pleading not guilty to all of the alleged offences.

Aivaras Brazas’ solicitor, Feargal MacElhatton, said his client will give his attitude to the charges at the next hearing.

Both accused were released on continuing bail to return to court in two weeks time.