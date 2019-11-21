Bungling scammer has bluff called by Larne PSNI

Police are advising east Antrim residents to remain vigilant for fraudsters after a bungling scammer targeted an officer.

Detailing the incident yesterday (Wednesday), the Larne PSNI officer stated: “I’ve personally just had a call from a person stating they are the HMRC and there’s a tax case against me. If I don’t press 1 the police will issue a warrant and I’ll be arrested shortly. I called that bluff.

“Sadly, I very much doubt I’ll get to meet the person that made that call face to face and what’s even more sad is that these fraudsters do talk good people into handing over their money.

“Don’t fall foul of these scam attempts, there will be far too many of them out there.”